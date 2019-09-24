Search
New enclosures ensuring interference-free operations

By Treotham 24 September 2019
Supplier News
article image MKAS IVG20 enclosure
Treotham introduces the new MKAS IVG20 enclosures designed to provide interference-free operations for the compact spring, screw, crimp and data ILME connectors.

Featuring a zinc alloy bulkhead mounting housing, coated for electromagnetic compatibility, the enclosures provide full shielding not only outside but also inside the cabinet – especially important for highly sensitive applications.

To increase EMC shielding, the housings are also provided with a special built-in flange and sealing gasket, which allow direct and complete contact with the mounting surface.

Different types of levers adapt to various mounting requirements allowing the user to choose between the standard lever with rolls, perfect for frequent disconnection, and the galvanised or stainless steel rigid lever, ideal for high mechanical loads.

The EMC hoods and cable glands available in Treotham’s range of ILME products can be used to get a connection that withstands electromagnetic interferences even inside the cabinet.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Connectors Cable Glands enclosure systems EMC Shielding