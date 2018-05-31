New EKS with USB port for electronic access management

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham presents the new Euchner electronic key system EKS with USB port for electronic access control and management.

Compact enough to fit into the latest control panels with limited installation space, the new EKS features a USB device that allows the device to be connected to PC-based control system technology.

Featuring fully integrated electronics, the new Euchner electronic key system EKS has a closed and rounded shape that prevents dirt deposits and permits simple cleaning. The FDA-approved plastic allows the use of the EKS in hygienically sensitive areas such as the food industry.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.