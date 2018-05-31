Search
Home > New EKS with USB port for electronic access management
Related Supplier News
igus wear-resistant tribo-tape liners from Treotham
igus wear-resistant tribo-tape liners ...
Treotham presents a range of lubricant-free sliding films from motion plastics specialist igus for stressed surfaces.
Go grease-free with igus’ plastic pillow block bearings
Go grease-free with igus’ plastic ...
Treotham presents a new range of grease-free pillow block bearings designed to replace metallic alternatives in the food and packaging industry.
Conveying goods precisely and quickly with igus knife edge rollers
Conveying goods precisely and quickly ...
Knife edge rollers from igus are offering optimum results in high speed conveying applications through precise and quick movement of goods.

New EKS with USB port for electronic access management

By Treotham 31 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Euchner electronic key system EKS
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham presents the new Euchner electronic key system EKS with USB port for electronic access control and management.

Compact enough to fit into the latest control panels with limited installation space, the new EKS features a USB device that allows the device to be connected to PC-based control system technology.

Featuring fully integrated electronics, the new Euchner electronic key system EKS has a closed and rounded shape that prevents dirt deposits and permits simple cleaning. The FDA-approved plastic allows the use of the EKS in hygienically sensitive areas such as the food industry.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Food Industry Electronic Access Controls