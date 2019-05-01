New dryve motor control systems for igus linear axes

igus has developed a cost-effective and easy-to-use control system in addition to its drylin E linear axes with DC motors. The D3 dryve controls linear systems completely without software or a PC. igus has also further improved its D1 dryve control system for stepper motors, DC and EC/BLDC motors. The motor control system for more complex travels can be operated intuitively via a browser and modified live.

In its drylin product range, Treotham has been offering lubrication-free igus linear axes with matching stepper and DC motors for several years. As ‘drylin E’, users can use these motorised axes configured ready-to-install in different installation sizes as single axis or in gantry structure, for example, with format and height adjustments or pick-and-place applications. For easy control and operation of the axes, igus' D3 dryve now offers users a control system for simple movement while the D1 dryve offers a control system for more complex tasks. This allows a variety of tasks to be automated without programming.

D3 dryve: Quickly set, directly automated

The new D3 control system is suitable for all standard DC motors. Simply connect to the 24 volt power supply and parameterise the operating mode, end position switch off, acceleration and the motor via the DiP switch. The speed can be adjusted with a rotary controller. The current limiting is done by means of a screwdriver by another controller. After a few simple steps, the control system can be put into operation. An LED display indicates the current status of the control system to the user via various colours.

Another advantage of the D3 dryve is its cost-effective price. As a result, even small and medium-sized companies without programming skills can use motorised linear axes for the automation of their systems. The new D3 dryve control system is used in furniture-making, for example, in extending countertops in the kitchen, or even for closing windows. For more complex tasks such as controlling linear robots, users can rely on the intuitive D1 dryve control system for stepper motors, EC/BLDC and DC motors.

D1 dryve: New intuitive interface for a complex control system

The D1 dryve control system features a new intuitive interface, allowing the user to operate the motor control system easily via a web browser on a fixed PC or even on a smartphone or tablet. A clear interface helps the customer with the correct parameterisation.

"The start-up of a motor-driven axis together with the new D1 dryve control system is possible in a few minutes," explains Rene Erdmann, head of the drylin E drive technology division at igus. "Afterwards, the values can be also changed or intermediate steps can be added easily via the web browser."

Besides the fast commissioning and user-friendliness, the special advantage of the D1 dryve is the networking ability of the control system. The control system has been designed to save space and can easily be mounted in switch cabinets on a top-hat (DIN) rail. This can then be connected via a WLAN router, whereupon the system can be controlled via a wireless device. The integrated web server does not require any further software on the operating devices, nor does it need additional storage media or the like. This means that users do not have to install or bear additional costs.

To give prospective customers an opportunity to test and convince themselves of the D1 dryve control system, igus offers the customer an online simulation at www.igus.com.au/dryve. Another service offered is the igus Learning Channel on YouTube. It helps the user by showing short video clips of the fast and simple installation and parameterisation of the D1 and D3 dryve systems. Both control systems are available from Treotham.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.