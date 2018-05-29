New drylin W Exchange bearings simplifying liner replacement

Motion plastics specialist Treotham has introduced a new bearing solution from igus designed for easy replacement of liners on linear rails.

Liners made of high-performance polymers ensure that igus linear guides slide silently and precisely on the linear rails. To simplify the process of changing these liners, igus has now developed a new replacement bearing that allows the user to unlock the bearing, push the liner out and replace it. The principle of the drylin W Exchange bearing is very simple. With the help of a free mounting tool, the liners can be replaced directly on the linear rail in just a few seconds, saving the servicing company considerable time and money.

Previously, if the lubrication-free bearing liners in a linear guide rail needed to be replaced, the entire linear carriage had to be pushed off the rail. For linear axes or multiple-axis linear robots with a toothed-belt drive, this meant a lot of assembly work and also machine downtime.

igus’ new solution is a durable replacement bearing for its drylin W linear guides. The bearing enables easy and quick replacement directly on the linear rail, minimising downtime. The bearing, the linear guide or linear axis can, therefore, be put back into service within just a few seconds using a practical, free tool.

The side cover of the linear carriage can be easily detached using a screwdriver and the free tool used to push the liner out of the carriage and directly remove it from the rail. Made of the wear-resistant and abrasion-resistant high-performance plastic iglidur J200, the new bearing is then clipped onto the rail and located into the carriage with the mounting tool. The side cover is placed on the carriage to complete the bearing replacement process.

There are several practical advantages to this process. The rail cannot be damaged and the replacement takes place directly on the system. A pin located in the middle of the side cover secures the liner in the carriage. Alternatively, replacement can also be carried out using a screwdriver with igus having provided special recesses on the new liner and in the carriage for this purpose. The new Exchange bearing can currently be retrofitted for all existing drylin W systems of size 10 such as linear guides, linear axes and linear robots. Further sizes are currently being planned.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.