New D-Sub modules for reliable shield connection

The new enhanced ilme female D-Sub shielded module from Treotham is the perfect solution for a wide range of sectors, including automation, robotics and energy.

The D-Sub modules offer a T-connection for RS-485 BUS systems, making it also suitable for Motor-Control-Centre technology (MCC).

The new version of the 9-pole module (CX 01 9VTF) is equipped with a printed circuit with 2×2 screw terminals for the cable connection and grants a complete wire shielding. Together with the relevant existing male connector (CX 01 9VM), it enriches the ILME MIXO series of modular inserts.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.