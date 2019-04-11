Search
New D-Sub modules for reliable shield connection
New igus plane-chain for long travels in production automation
New igus plane-chain for long travels ...
Treotham introduces a new e-chain solution from igus specifically designed for long travels in production automation applications.
Extended life lead screw nuts made of high performance iglidur J200
Extended life lead screw nuts made ...
igus has added a new range of lead screw nuts made from the durable iglidur J200 material to their lead screw systems.
igus’ new modular motion system simplifying automation
igus’ new modular motion system ...
The increasing automation of production processes is intensifying the pressure of competition among companies.

New D-Sub modules for reliable shield connection

By Treotham 11 April 2019
Supplier News
article image ilme D-Sub shielded module
The new enhanced ilme female D-Sub shielded module from Treotham is the perfect solution for a wide range of sectors, including automation, robotics and energy.

The D-Sub modules offer a T-connection for RS-485 BUS systems, making it also suitable for Motor-Control-Centre technology (MCC).

The new version of the 9-pole module (CX 01 9VTF) is equipped with a printed circuit with 2×2 screw terminals for the cable connection and grants a complete wire shielding. Together with the relevant existing male connector (CX 01 9VM), it enriches the ILME MIXO series of modular inserts.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Automation