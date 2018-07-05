Search
New conduits protecting cables in the food and beverage industry

By Treotham 05 July 2018
Supplier News
article image JFBD conduits: JKNH nylon and JENQ stainless steel fittings
PMA conduits from Treotham are designed to protect vital cables against mechanical and other environmental factors in industries with a strong focus on hygiene and cleanliness. ABB now offers the JFBD nylon conduit featuring a corrugated design especially for the food and beverage industry.

Developed by ABB’s dedicated research and development team, the new JFBD nylon conduit meets the stringent demands of rapid and effective washdown conditions with a new over-extruded non-porous smooth jacket to deliver enhanced cleanability along with excellent resistance to aggressive chemicals to ECOLAB standards.

The IP69-rated PMA cable protection range for the food and beverage industry offers a choice of two high specification fittings. The JKNH nylon fitting is made from FDA-compliant material, and combines excellent chemical resistance with quick installation without needing tools. The JENQ single-piece fitting is made from 316L stainless steel and is ideally suited to areas with the highest hygienic demands.

The JFBD conduit, with either the JENQ stainless steel or JKNH nylon fitting, offers a truly flexible and cost-effective solution for the food and beverage industry, backed by the unrivalled sector experience of ABB.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

