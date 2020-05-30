Multifunctional safety door systems allowing customisation

The latest generation of the very successful Euchner MGB multifunctional gate boxes now allows users the flexibility to design protection for guards that meets their individual requirements.

The new intelligent safety door systems, the MGB2 Modular and the MGB2 Classic, offer more variations, additional functions, different networking options and intelligent communication features for IoT applications. The MGB2 Modular for PROFINET has enjoyed high demand on the market ever since it was launched a year ago. The conventionally wired MGB2 Classic has been available for a few months and its many advantages make it just as popular with an ever-increasing number of users.

Combining a safety switch, bolt and door locking mechanism into a single system, the MGB series protects safety doors and fences in machines and installations from dangerous machine movements. The MGB already has an established reputation in many different sectors where automation is used including the automotive industry. The latest generation of the MGB2 provides users with a highly functional door locking system with guard locking that not only meets the highest safety levels up to PL e but also has the flexibility to adapt to future requirements, making it a very smart investment.

Maximum personalisation for safety door systems

No two safety applications are the same. Some production processes need an integrated emergency stop to secure safety doors with guard locking, while others need additional request and acknowledgment buttons to be fitted directly onto the safety door. It’s also possible that, over time, new requirements may arise for safety door systems as a result of conversions or expansions to machines, installations and production lines. A solution that can be adjusted to meet all of these requirements is a sensible choice. The new versions of the multifunctional gate box, MGB2 Modular and Classic, have a modular system design that makes them ideal for the customers’ unique needs.

The MGB2 Modular: Individual submodules for increased versatility

The MGB2 Modular comprises of a locking module incorporating submodules with control and display functions and a bus module for connecting to PROFINET/ PROFIsafe. The guard locking submodules can be equipped with control elements such as pushbuttons, selector switches, key-operated rotary switches or emergency stop buttons as needed. The combination options are infinite. Two additional submodules allow you to integrate up to six different control elements in the locking module. The control elements can be replaced at any time during operation because the MGB2 Modular is hot pluggable. The MCM extension module can expand the MGB2 Modular’s functions even further by adding up to four more submodules.

The actual locking module can be physically separated from the compact MBM bus module, which only needs one bus module to connect up to six MGB2 Modular locking modules. This means that unlike its predecessor, which needed two or three bus nodes for collecting the signals from two or three safety doors, the MGB2 Modular only needs one bus node. Additionally, the user also requires fewer network cables and network addresses, and ultimately also saves on storage capacity in the control system, which is becoming all the more expensive, not least in view of the smart factory of tomorrow. If space is limited, the bus module can simply be installed remotely in another suitable location.

The MGB2 Classic: The solution for parallel-wired installations

The MGB2 Classic version has a modular design just like the MGB2 Modular and the locking module submodules can also be fitted with individual control elements. Unlike the Modular variant, the MGB2 Classic version does not communicate via a bus system but is instead linked directly to the relevant control system. It is, therefore, the ideal solution for non-networked parallel-wired installations. The system features two OSSD outputs, provides continuous diagnostic information via an LED indicator, and can be connected in series with up to ten devices.

The MGB2 versions can already read a great variety of data, from temperature right through to the current applied voltage, which means the system is more than ready for Industry 4.0 applications.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.