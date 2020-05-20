Motion plastics making igus delta robots cost-effective and low maintenance

Lightweight, cost-effective and with a larger range - that's the new delta robot drylin DLE-DR from Treotham . Using lubrication-free tribo-polymers, it is not only very cost-effective, but also low maintenance, reducing maintenance and downtime costs.

Thanks to a modular system, users can choose between a compact self-assembly modular kit and a pre-assembled version in a transport frame. The robot consists of three maintenance-free drylin ZLW toothed belt axes with NEMA23 XL encoder stepper motors, lubrication-free igubal coupling joints and matching adapter plates for grippers and motors. This ensures quick handling of up to 5 kilograms with a precision of ±0.5 millimetres. The new delta robot offers a working space that’s 10 times larger with 660mm diameter at 180mm height, which significantly increases the range. A calibrating pin allows the robot to be positioned at the zero point. It is directly fixed to the mounting hub.

Simple automation that’s cost-effective

The use of the delta robot is very apt for simple assembly activities, pick and place tasks, as well as applications in inspection technology. As a construction kit, it can be set up in just 30 minutes and is extremely cost-effective.

"Even a smaller or medium-sized company can venture into automation for a few thousand euros," says Stefan Niermann, Head of Low Cost Automation at igus. "At the same time, the operator benefits very quickly from their new automation solution. The payback period is less than six months for most applications."

Depending on the customer's requirements, the new drylin DLE-DR can be delivered as a preassembled construction kit with assembly instructions in a box, or as a ready-to-install system in a transport frame. Optionally, the customer can use their own software and control system, or the intuitive and easy-to-use dryve D1 control system from igus.

Build your own robot with just a few clicks

With the drylin DLE-DR delta robot, Treotham is expanding its broad selection of robotics components. Based on its tribo-polymer expertise, igus has been developing cost-effective automation solutions for order picking, feeding, quality assurance and assembly for many years. These include robolink DP - a modular system that allows users to assemble articulated arms with a robust and lightweight plastic housing, gearboxes and motors into a robotic arm of their own. The offer also includes robolink DCi, a preconfigured, ready-to-use automation system. It consists of a 4- or 5-axis robot and a control system that is integrated at the base of the gripper arm in a space-saving manner.

This year igus and its industry partners introduced the RBTX.com platform to enable customers to quickly assemble their own robot solution. With just a few clicks, you can put together your own low-cost robotic solution online. The basic electro-mechanical structure comprises of the articulated arm robots, delta robots and linear robots. In the next step, the user supplements this basic structure by adding individual components of different manufacturers such as grippers, suction units, cameras, motors, sensors and control systems. The advantage: all components are compatible with each other. The user quickly receives a reliably operating overall automation package that meets their individual requirements and budget.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.