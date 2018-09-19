MIXO Gigabit offering sturdy connection for high speed needs

Treotham presents the Ilme MIXO Gigabit, a robust and compact modular connector unit offering the perfect data connecting solution that addresses the need for shielded connectors in harsh industrial environments.

The MIXO Gigabit is recommended for use in sectors such as railway, wind, energy and factory automation among many more as it complies with the Cat. 6A requirement (high-speed data transmission) – currently the most requested industrial standard (up to 500MHz) for an Ethernet connection up to 10 Gb/s.



Key features of the MIXO Gigabit modular connectors include 8-pole module with robust zinc alloy shield offering high signal integrity; suitability for different Industrial Ethernet Standards, or even where shielded signals have to be connected; and ability to be combined with other modular units of the Ilme MIXO series using a wide range of metal or plastic enclosures.

The Gigabit module needs to be completed with 5A gold plated crimp contacts, CI series, and a cable clamp available for three different ranges of cable diameters, both screw-type or for special crimping to withstand massive stress (upon request).

