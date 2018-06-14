Micron light curtains for measurement, automation and control

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces the new ReeR Micron light curtains designed to detect, measure and recognise objects in industrial and civil applications.

Depending on the number and position of the beams engaged by an object, Micron can provide real-time information to a PLC or a computer to detect the presence or absence of objects, perform a count, detect a position, shape or profile, and measure dimensions.

The light curtains are available with beam spacing of 5, 10, 25, 30, 50 and 75 mm. Up to three Micron B light curtains can be connected at the same time as nodes of an RS-485 serial line for simultaneous detection of multiple dimensions and complex measurements.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.