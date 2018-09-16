MGB2 Modular offering safety door protection and flexibility

The MGB2 Modular can be flexibly adapted to suit specific requirements for the safety door.

The new Euchner MGB2 Modular from Treotham delivers much more than safety door protection. Featuring a revised design, new and expanded functions, as well as a modular layout, the MGB2 Modular can be flexibly adapted to suit specific requirements for the safety door.

Key features of MGB2 Modular include two sub-modules allowing up to six different controls to be integrated into the locking module; and hot pluggable design enabling replacement at any time during operation.

If space is limited, the compact bus module MBM can be simply mounted with PROFINET/ PROFISAFE separately in a suitable place. Up to six MGB2 Modular locking modules can be connected to one bus module (MBM) with such remote mounting.

The expansion module MCM can considerably expand the functionality of the Multifunctional Gate Box MGB2 Modular. Four additional sub-modules are available if more than the maximum of six controls are required in the locking module MGB2 Modular or if labelling needs to be included. Simply insert these sub-modules into the expansion module MCM.

The MCM can be connected either directly to a bus module or as a functional expansion to a locking module.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.