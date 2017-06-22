Metal free lightweight linear guides reducing cost and weight

(L-R) From aluminium and GRP up to carbon, igus offers a variety of materials for linear guides, which can be used to save the overall weight of the application. (Source: igus GmbH)

Treotham presents the expanded drylin W modular system from motion plastics specialist igus, featuring linear guides with rails made of glass-fibre reinforced plastic (GRP). This new metal-free alternative is finding application in diverse environments from vehicle construction to laboratory technology, helping users reduce cost and weight in their overall construction.

Glass-fibre reinforced plastic, or GRP not only offers a lighter solution compared to metallic alternatives but also provides very high media resistance as well as non-magnetic properties. While expanding their extensive drylin W modular system for linear technology, igus developed a GRP rail on which a plastic carriage is used.

According to Stefan Niermann, head of the drylin linear and drive technology division at igus, the drylin W profile made of glass fibre is 20 percent lighter than aluminium, 70 percent lighter than steel and also 50 percent cheaper than carbon. All these advantages contribute to making igus’ GRP linear guide system a suitable alternative for applications involving vehicle and aircraft construction as well as medical devices and measuring systems.

The GRP and plastic combination is also suitable for industries where highly dynamic movements play a role such as robotics, where users are increasingly using the weight advantages of GRP components. Thanks to GRP’s excellent media resistance, the new linear guide can also be used in an environment with aggressive cleaning agents.

Similar to all igus products, the linear guides manage completely without external lubrication and are impervious to dust and dirt. igus also offers a high profile GRP rail option for greater stability, which allows it to be mounted using clamping claws.

