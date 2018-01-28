Making industry smarter with new photoelectronic sensors

Wenglor Sensoric’s latest generation of photoelectronic sensors, designated as PNG//smart, is aligned with the motto, “Making Industries Smarter”, combining excellent communication capabilities with photoelectronic performance values.

Available from Treotham , the intelligent sensors are presented with five different functional principles - reflex sensor with or without background suppression, retro-reflex sensor with or without clear glass recognition and through-beam sensor. Consistently equipped with IO-Link 1.1, this range represents thinking, networked, learning sensors for the future of Industry 4.0. The 1K miniature design was presented as the first representative of the product range.



Key features of the new photoelectronic sensors include the IO-Link interface allowing easy saving and duplication of sensor settings for other applications, which simplifies initial start-up; condition monitoring permitting predictive maintenance; sensor’s configuration automatically transferred to the new device during replacement using the data storage function; clear-cut visualisation provided by standard wTeach2 software helping match the sensors precisely to complex applications; and switching thresholds and functional reserve rendered visible to enable a qualitative assessment.



The sensors work with laser, red or blue light, and offer outstanding optical characteristics as well. Factory adjustment ensures each sensor has the same switching distance when the settings are identical (potentiometer/IO-Link). Thanks to the balanced spot with aligned optical axis, no subsequent realignment of the spot is required, simplifying initial start-up as well as replacement. Additionally, the sensors don’t influence each other when they’re mounted directly next to or opposite each other. They’re also insensitive to interfering light and are consistently available in laser class 1.



The first group of the new photoelectronic sensors is based on the 1K miniature design. All five functional principles are available in one of the world’s smallest housing formats measuring 32 x 16 x 12 mm. Sensors with 1K housing can be connected via plug connector, pigtail or cable, and configured by means of a potentiometer, or via teach-in with the high-end variant.

The low weight of just 4 grams makes them well suited for applications on robot arms. Additional features also include IP67/IP68 protection, LEDs visible all the way around, and an extended temperature range of -40°C to +60°C.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.