Maintenance-free slewing ring bearings for equipment monitoring

Treotham introduces a new range of lubrication-free polymer slewing ring bearings from igus, suitable for installations that demand reliability. The smart slewing ring bearing is part of igus’ expanding isense family of products designed to reduce machine downtime by means of predictive maintenance.

The intelligent isense slewing ring bearing uses a sensor to measure its wear and informs the user when replacement is required, avoiding the possibility of unexpected bearing failure and unscheduled equipment shutdown.

igus slewing rings

igus slewing rings resting on plain bearings are primarily used in applications requiring a high level of reliability often in conjunction with high cycle speeds and high loads, such as control desks, welding equipment, indexing tables or chain saws.

The iglidur polymer slewing ring bearings from igus have sliding elements between the inner and outer bearing rings, which are made of aluminium or stainless steel. The maintenance-free sliding elements made of high-performance iglidur J plastic ensure that friction and wear are minimised without the use of lubrication.

René Achnitz, Head of Business Unit at iglidur bearings explains that a wear sensor mounted in a slot under the sliding elements measures the axial lowering of the SRB head ring caused by abrasion and passes the information to the icom communication module. Once the information is compared with a previously determined application-relevant wear rate, the icom module will indicate the necessity for replacement when required.

The communication module receives the sensor data and sends the information to the desired end devices of the user via WLAN. This ensures the bearing can be replaced in good time without any unscheduled machine shutdowns, ensuring greater safety and reliability in production.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.