Maintenance free igus plain bearings for trikes

The wear-resistant and lubrication-free iglidur plain bearings from igus withstand shock, dirt and water in the front suspension of the Ti-Fly trike.

iglidur G plain bearings from igus were selected by the developers of the Azub Ti-Fly, a new recumbent bike to ensure a safe, long-lasting and lightweight front suspension. Also known as trikes, recumbents assure maximum safety, even at low speeds.

For the front suspension of their new trike model, Azub Ti-Fly, Czech company Azub Bike was looking for wear-resistant plain bearings that could withstand dirt, dust and water. They chose iglidur G bearings from igus for their small size as well as lightweight, lubrication-free and maintenance-free properties. The iglidur bearings are available from Treotham Automation.

Thanks to their low entry position and anti-tilt feature, trikes are a popular mode of transport today with their users ranging from people with physical limitations to seniors and young adventurers. Trikes offer more advantages compared to a normal bike. For instance, riding while seated is more physically relaxing and safe even at slow speeds, and additional accessories support easy operation.

Azub Bike’s new trike, Ti-Fly delivers high-quality workmanship, stable steering and a new eye-catching design of the rear fork with a 157mm wide hub. The lightweight front suspension made of titanium ensures high stability even on uneven ground and during vibrations. For the suspension, the designers opted for the lubrication-free plain bearings from igus.

Aleš Zemánek, Managing Director of Azub Bike, said that the iglidur G plain bearings used in the application were exactly the right solution. Thanks to the incorporated solid lubricants, the all-round bearings are lubrication-free and thus maintenance-free. Dust and dirt cannot harm the cost-effective bearings. Being corrosion-free, the iglidur materials help the trikes withstand wind and weather. Their high wear resistance ensures a long service life, which can also be determined in advance online with the service life calculator.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.