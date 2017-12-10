Maintenance-free 3D printed plastic grippers for packaging machines

Treotham presents a new range of plastic grippers from igus that offer greater operational flexibility to the packaging industry. Conventional metal grippers used in applications such as putting the lid on cream jars, are usually limited to a single format. Consequently, it often takes weeks for a product change until the right gripper is made.

Treotham supplies robust and lightweight plastic grippers made of igus’ tribo-filaments that are 85% cheaper and 70% faster in operation. Since 2015, Treotham has been offering tribologically optimised igus 3D print filaments for 3D printing. Based on the CAD data of a product, igus easily fabricates it in an additive process using self-lubricating iglidur high-performance plastics that are optimised for wear and friction.

Plastic grippers are seven times lighter than metal grippers, and much more cost effective.

Treotham’s range includes five additional igus filaments for the printing of wear-resistant parts in a wide variety of application scenarios. Compared to standard materials such as polylactide (PLA), the high-performance plastics are up to 50 times more wear-resistant and can be processed on all standard 3D printers.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.