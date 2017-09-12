Magnus RFID sensors for machine safety

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham has introduced a new range of RFID sensors designed for machine safety applications.

The next generation Magnus RFID sensors from Reer feature a compact and versatile design, allowing a broad application range. The different design and technology options combined with their mechanical compatibility with Magnus MG series make this product extremely valuable for users.

Key features of Magnus RFID sensors include RFID technology enabling the sensors to be individually coded in three different ways to allow appropriate tampering protection in all applications; highest configurations allowing each sensor to be paired with one assigned actuator; and RFID technology allowing safety levels up to PL e/ SIL 3 to be achieved when connecting the sensors in series.

Magnus RFID sensors can be simply integrated in existing safety scenarios, offering a cost-effective solution for modifying and upgrading machines.

Magnus RFID sensors are recommended for diverse industrial applications including food and beverage, packaging, pharmaceuticals, printing, paper, logistics, renewable energies, chemicals and injection moulding among many more.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.