Lubrication-free, long-lasting igubal spherical balls

Due to the absence of lubricant in igubal spherical balls, dirt and impurities can no longer adhere to the bearings

The igubal spherical balls by igus available from Treotham are made from high-performance plastic iglidur J material, providing a lubrication-free and maintenance-free alternative to pillow blocks and flange bearings.

Conventional pillow blocks and flange bearings typically used in construction machines or conveyor systems for glass and clay products are exposed to extreme loads from dirt and dust. Conditions such as heavy dirt accumulation, dust and chips build up an extreme load for pillow blocks and flange bearings, requiring these metallic bearings to be regularly serviced and lubricated so as to avoid failure.

The new igus spherical balls made from the high-performance plastic iglidur J provide customers with a lubrication-free and maintenance-free solution. The use of this material ensures the bearing no longer needs to be lubricated, making it completely maintenance-free. The narrow igubal spherical balls come directly from the injection moulding process and can be inserted into existing metallic pillow block and flange bearing housings within a few seconds. The absence of lubricant means dirt and impurities can no longer adhere to the bearings, which further minimises wear and eliminates downtime in machines and plant.

The use of the igubal spherical balls in a biomass chipper proved their long service life. Previously, the metal bearings on the conveyor belt of the machine had to be lubricated each month. The retrofitted flange bearings with igubal spherical balls have stayed wear-free for more than a year, without lubrication or maintenance.

The igubal spherical balls deliver a cost-effective solution thanks to their lubrication-free and maintenance-free design. Key benefits also include very low coefficient of friction in dry operation; outdoor use possible with low moisture absorbing material; and chemical resistance of the high-performance plastic increasing suitability in chemically demanding applications such as agricultural technology.

The igubal spherical balls are currently available in six dimensions for housing number 204-210. Spherical balls can also be manufactured from other iglidur materials on special request.

