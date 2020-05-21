Lubrication-free igus telescopic guides for hygienic pull-out drawers

Treotham presents the new lubrication-free, lightweight, compact and durable igus drylin NT-60 telescopic rails designed to withstand loads up to 180N.

Using the new telescopic rails, drawers with a length of up to 2,000 millimetres can be operated quietly in medical systems or laboratory automation applications. To enable this, igus relies entirely on the wear-resistant and easy-to-clean iglidur tribo-polymers for the sliding elements.

Telescopic rails are used everywhere to remove objects from small spaces whether in drawers, vending machines or headrests. This is possible because they consist of several rails that can be pushed together and pulled apart. Treotham has now expanded its igus drylin NT telescopic rail series so that users can rely on a lightweight and lubrication-free solution even for higher payloads. With the new 60mm wide and 24mm high guide, full extension, partial extension or overextension with an individual length of up to 2,000 millimetres is possible.

The new drylin NT-60 system displays its advantages, especially in medical technology. Here, solutions that are hygienic, lightweight and easy to clean are in demand, which is why igus uses hard anodised aluminium in the rails and sliding elements made of the high-performance polymer iglidur J. The tribo-polymer ensures a smooth, even and, above all, lubrication-free sliding of the guides. But the polymer sliders have a few more advantages: they are quiet in operation and completely maintenance-free due to the incorporated solid lubricants. By eliminating grease, no dirt or dust adheres to the rails, minimising the risk of failure. The telescopic rails can be easily and quickly cleaned with high pressure or chemicals, an important criterion for use in hospitals.

Easy carriage of heavy loads

All elements in the new drylin NT-60 guide that are subjected to bending stress are made of metal and have a high rigidity. A drawer test in the igus laboratory showed that two telescopic guides with an extension length of 400 millimetres can withstand static loads of up to 180N in the vicinity of the handle. By using sliding elements made of polymer instead of metallic balls, the adjustment guides can be installed horizontally as a classic drawer slide, and individually or parallel to each other.

"This gives the user variable options in the design. The guides can be used indoors and outdoors because they are completely corrosion-resistant," explains Michael Hornung, drylin product manager at igus GmbH.

Compact size for low loads

In addition to drylin NT-60, Treotham also offers the system in a width of 35 millimetres and a height of 19 millimetres. It allows users to extend individual lengths up to 1,200 millimetres. Due to its compact form, the drylin NT-35 telescope system is suitable for applications in small installation spaces such as motor vehicles or camper vans. In addition to full extension, partial extension and overextension, the NT-35 series also offers a version with a latching option in the middle and end positions.

Apart from medical technology and laboratory automation, the drylin NT telescopic guides can also be used in the construction of vending machines, in interiors and shop fittings as well as in furniture systems.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.