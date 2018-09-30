Lubrication-free iglidur J plain bearings for wine production

Lubrication and maintenance-free iglidur J plain bearings are used to ensure reliable operation of the destemming machine.

Lubrication-free and maintenance-free polymer bearings are replacing metallic alternatives in wine production processes, helping improve service life and hygiene. iglidur J plain bearings from igus are now being used in grape destemming machines, which carefully separate the grapes from the stems in a rotating drum-like sieve.

Australia is the fifth largest wine producer in the world, producing approximately 13.7 million hectolitres of wine every year. After harvesting, gentle processing of the grape plays a critical role in the quality of the wine. Traditionally, grapes were harvested from the vines by hand and then crushed by feet in a large vat. To avoid bitter tannins in the wine, the stems and stalks were already removed during harvesting.

Though the principle of wine production has not changed much over the centuries, machines have replaced several of the manual processes right from harvesting when the grapes are machine picked with the stems and stalks still attached, to separating the bitter stems and stalks in destemming machines. The environment of dirt, wood and must is a real challenge for the bearings.

Therefore, iglidur J bearings are used in the destemming machines from Siprem International. In California alone, 130,000 litres are channelled through the facilities of Siprem International in just two months.

iglidur J for higher machine availability

iglidur J bearings are lubrication-free and chemical-resistant, and have a low moisture absorption rate, enabling a reliable, continuous rotation of the drum. The metallic bearings used previously had to be continuously serviced and replaced due to the wood residue. They were ultimately replaced by polymer plain bearings from igus.

iglidur bearings, available from Treotham Automation, have been designed to increase the service life of the machine and reduce its downtime.

