Treotham offers the assurance of fast delivery at a cost-effective price, thanks to lean processes and its lubrication-free and long-lasting drylin T linear systems from igus. With dimensions identical to re-circulating ball-bearing guides, users can select a standard solution from stock. For performance mechanical engineering and handling applications, Treotham introduces the drylin T series with extremely wear-resistant sliding elements made of high-performance plastics.

By adopting efficient production processes, Treotham ensures its igus drylin linear guides are available for fast delivery from stock: the plastic sliding pads are injection moulded, the carriages are made of zinc die-casting or an aluminium profile, and the production of all guide rails is carried out in an aluminium extrusion process with a hard-anodised finish.

New, leaner assembly solutions at the factory in Cologne also ensure even more efficient assembly of drylin linear guide systems. The rails are available individually cut to the desired length – with no minimum order quantity, and then assembled with the appropriate carriage and elements. The mounting holes on the drylin T system from Treotham match those of the rails and carriages on conventional re-circulating ball-bearing guides. This allows engineers to take advantage of a quickly available and cost-effective alternative, enabling them to bring their machines to market faster. An online fact check page can be found on the igus website that explains whether the drylin T solution will work for a given application. A comparison list of ball guides to drylin T guides with identical mounting dimensions is also provided.

Sliding vs. rolling: High-performance plastics for linear technology

In the linear systems sector, igus relies on the principle of sliding in its drylin linear technology in contrast to conventional re-circulating ball-bearing guides. Sliding pads made of high-performance plastics integrated in the carriages ensure a lubrication-free movement of the carriages on the linear rails. In contrast to re-circulating ball-bearing guides, which are susceptible to corrosion when used outside and therefore must be constantly oiled or greased, plastic bearings can be used anywhere. The use of plastic materials makes the drylin linear technology lighter and silent. They are equally resistant to moisture and heat. Water, dirt and swarf cannot harm the linear systems in many applications.

New drylin T series for performance applications

The new drylin T series from Treotham is developed for performance applications, such as in packaging, mechanical engineering or handling. The tough linear carriages are available in four different installation sizes. Equipped with captive sliding elements made of iglidur J200, the system offers up to 50 percent longer service life compared to the standard igus material used for linear guides. The bearing clearance of the carriages can be adjusted individually to a precision of 20 μm. As with all drylin T series, the new performance series has the same mounting dimensions as re-circulating ball-bearing guides, making quick replacement possible at any time. In combination with the rails from the drylin T series, engineers can bank on a reliable system that is available immediately from stock.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.