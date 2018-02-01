Low profile e-chains for safe cable guidance in confined spaces

Treotham introduces a new range of low profile cable-friendly energy chains designed for very small installation spaces.

Various machine components used in applications ranging from general mechanical engineering to medical technology are required to be space-saving, strong and easy to assemble. In confined spaces on machines, a safe energy supply with highly dynamic travel of the cables is especially important. igus meets these requirements with the new E2.10 e-chains from the E2.1 series featuring an inner height of 10mm, an outer height of 15mm and the smallest bend radii, making them ideal for the smallest of spaces.

Similar to all links of the E2.1 family, the chain links have only one bottom/ side part and one crossbar, and can be opened from the top as well as the side easily with a screwdriver. A simple e-chain opener tool for opening the chain quickly is also included with every first order.

The E2.1 series has a robust stop-dog for up to 25% more unsupported length, 100% higher fill weights and 10% less weight than identical igus e-chain types. The ‘brake’ on the stop-dog of the links allows very quiet chain operation, making them ideal for automatic doors, vehicles or medical furniture. Lightweight, yet sturdy, the E2.1 series is suitable for a wide range of demanding application scenarios.

igus has now further expanded the E2.1 product range with three new sizes featuring an inner height of 26, 38 and 48 millimetres. The smooth contours ensure a very cable-friendly interior, offering up to 3mm more inner height with the same outer height compared to the previous series. In keeping with the design of the interior of the chain, separators with rounded edges are offered for a long service life of hoses and cables. An integrated grid marking provided on the crossbars allows precise mounting of the separators.

For the energy chain and the cable to form a perfect unit, igus has developed highly flexible chainflex cables, specifically designed for use in energy chains. With the chainflex CFBUS.LB.060 Profinet cable, for example, data can be transmitted in the tightest of spaces with a bend radius of just 7.5 x d. All chainflex cables are tested in igus’ in-house test laboratory.

igus is the only manufacturer on the market to offer a 36-month guarantee on their cable product line. The ready-to-use readychain is a complete system consisting of cables and e-chain that allows the customer to immediately start using their application.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.