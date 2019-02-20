Laser sintering printers expand capacity for special parts production

Motion plastics specialist igus has added new laser sintering printers to expand their 3D printing capacity for the production of durable wear-resistant parts for customers.

There is increasing demand for customised special solutions with more customers turning to igus’ fast 3D printing service for long-lasting wear-resistant parts made of high-performance plastics. igus has now tripled their 3D laser sintering printing capacity to meet their customers’ requirements, be it for short-term spare parts procurement, prototype construction, or the production of lubrication-free small batches.

For users wanting to produce an abrasion-resistant special part or a small batch, Treotham has the right solution with the igus 3D printing service. Go to igus 3D printing service, upload CAD data, select material and then call Treotham to make your order.

From hobbyists to major industrial customers, users can quickly obtain Treotham's wear-resistant special igus solution. Most of the components are manufactured using the laser sintering process. In this process, the abrasion-resistant laser sintering material iglidur I3, specially developed by igus, is applied on the entire working platform and sintered with a laser. After each work step, the plate is lowered and a new layer applied.

"Due to the very high demand for wear-resistant special solutions through the 3D printing service, we have now tripled our capacities with new laser sintering printers," explains Tom Krause, Head of Additive Manufacturing at igus.

Quickly printed complex components

Laser sintering printers can produce simple and complex types as well as mobile solutions.

"In an installation space of 220x170x300 millimetres, for example, 5,000 plain bearings with an inner diameter of 10 millimetres can be produced per laser sintering system within 30 hours. Laser sintering ensures that we can offer the components not only fast, but also with a higher strength and more cost-effectively than the FDM process," notes Tom Krause.

Laser sintering also eliminates high costs from the production of injection moulding tools while allowing design changes to be easily made on the computer; in conventional injection moulding, entire moulds need to be changed. In addition, there is no price difference between complex and simple shapes.

If the customer wishes to have wear-resistant gears made, he can use the abrasion-resistant laser sintering material iglidur I6, which was specially developed for gears, in the 3D printing service. If a series with up to 4,000 parts has to be printed, injection moulding tools can also be produced in additive manufacturing, which are later used in the injection moulding machine. The user has the flexibility to freely select a suitable material from more than 50 iglidur materials.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.