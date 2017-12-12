Lapp ETHERLINE PROFINET cables for industrial networks

Treotham introduces a new range of PROFINET cables designed for fast and secure data transmission in demanding environments.

The new Lapp ETHERLINE PN Cat.7 cables from Treotham are primarily intended for use in machines, systems and network infrastructure, especially in applications where large amounts of data are transferred at high speed. Typical instances include systems with numerous sensors or high-resolution cameras for quality control.

Lapp has expanded its PROFINET range with the new cables covering a large proportion of potential applications. The new PROFINET cables achieve the highest data rates, delivering 10 gigabits per second according to the Cat.7 standard. Although Cat.6A cables achieve comparable speeds, Cat.7 cables feature larger reserves in terms of performance and transmission security as they operate at a much higher transmission frequency of 600 MHz. As a result, the cables still achieve maximum performance even if they age or are damaged over the course of time.

Key features of the Lapp ETHERLINE PN Cat.7 cables include remarkably thin form with outer diameters ranging from 8.1mm for fixed cables to 8.7mm for flexible cables; thin design helping save space in cramped conditions in machines or control cabinets; compliance with the PROFINET standard; and choice of five variants.

The five variants of the ETHERLINE PN Cat.7 cables include three cables for fixed installation and two for flexible installation. Fixed installation variants include a flame-retardant cable with a PVC sheath, a halogen-free and flame-retardant cable with an FRNC sheath, and a cable with a PUR sheath meaning it is halogen-free, flame-retardant and more mechanically robust. The two cables for flexible installation (FLEX) feature a flame-retardant PVC sheath or a halogen-free and flame-retardant FRNC sheath.

