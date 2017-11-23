Introducing next gen intelligent optical sensors for industry

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham announces the release of a new generation of optical sensors in the market designed to make industry smarter by offering maximum performance and flexibility in complex applications.

Aligned with the motto ‘Making Industries Smarter’, Wenglor Sensoric’s next generation of photoelectronic sensors, PNG//smart, which is equipped with IO-Link 1.1, represents the future of Industry 4.0.

Based on the 1K miniature design with five different functional principles (reflex sensor with or without background suppression, retro-reflex sensor with or without clear glass recognition and through-beam sensor), the intelligent sensors are available in one of the world’s smallest housing formats measuring just 32 x 16 x 12 mm.

Key features of the PNG//smart series of photoelectronic sensors include condition monitoring allowing predictive maintenance; data storage capability; balanced switching point and spot; high insensitivity to extraneous light; laser class 1 sensors; and equipped with wTeach2 software.