Intelligent connector modules from Treotham

Treotham presents the new module connect from igus, an innovative plug-in connector designed for the connection of electrical cables, fibre optic cables and pneumatics.

Designed as a modular system, igus’ module connect allows an individual plug-in/separation point to be easily configured as a module from several plug housings. Ideal for use in applications where a large number of cables are plugged into the smallest possible space, module connect can be mounted behind the e-chain, between e-chains or directly on the switch cabinet.

In addition to reliable energy chains and flexible cables, Treotham also offers ready harnessed complete systems under the readychain brand. For instance, a housing can be equipped with up to four different plug inserts. The housings are then joined together, allowing almost unlimited module variations in individual width and height. Accessories such as mounting plates, label carriers, locking elements and various strain reliefs allow module connect to merge into a complete chain plug-in module.

Key features of igus’ module connect include flat housing design helping save significant space and enabling a high contact density for every application; connector modules adaptable to the filling and geometry of the respective energy chain in one or more layers, enabling ideal cabling in terms of function and design for every application; and broad application possibilities including at the chain’s fixed end or moving end, between two e-chains, and insertion of cables in terminal boxes or switch cabinets.

With igus’ readychain product range, customers can save time on harnessing as well as assembly, especially for long travels and heavily loaded multi-axis systems, in addition to achieving cost savings. All moving components were developed, tested and coordinated in igus' in-house test laboratory.

With readychain, customers receive a complete reliable preassembled system from a single source. This helps them not only reduce the number of suppliers and orders by up to 75% but also avoid storage and process costs.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.