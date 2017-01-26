Incremental magnetic length measuring system from Treotham

I would like to enquire about Treotham

The Elgo GMIX2 is an incremental magnetic length measuring system available in Australia from Treotham . This incremental sensor can be installed at a distance of up to 4mm to the magnetic tape.

Suitable for applications in storage or conveyor techniques for longer distances, the Elgo GMIX2 measuring system features a resolution of 2.5mm (4 edge-triggered), a repeating accuracy of ±2.5mm, and a maximum operating speed of 10m/s (output frequency 4KHz).

Thanks to the wear-free measuring principle based on magnetic scanning and the high IP67 protection rating, the sensor works reliably in rough environments.

The compact sensor offers an integrated translator circuit, which converts the detected signals into 90° shifted square wave signals A and B (similar to the output signals of rotary encoders). This allows the Elgo GMIX2 to be connected directly to follow-up circuits, such as position indicators.

