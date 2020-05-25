Search
Developed for large diameter cables using an M25 cable entry, the new hoods become a perfect solution for the robotics and automation sectors.

ilme SIMPLEX self-closing connector covers

By Treotham 25 May 2020
The ilme SIMPLEX self-closing cover protects the connector when mated and locked. Made of self-extinguishing thermoplastic material reinforced with glass fibre, the SIMPLEX connector cover grants an IP65 degree of protection. 

These self-closing covers are ideal for applications such as panels, machinery and control systems where protection of the uncovered connector is essential when the mating plug is removed, without having to manually close the hinged covers.

The range of enclosures with this solution is now extended to surface mounting housings, allowing users to choose from the V-Type version, with extra tough vertical stainless steel lever, which hosts connectors with 6, 10, 16 or 24 poles; and the IL-BRID version, with combined thermoplastic and steel lever, which grants a soft closing and a strong hold, designed for 15- and 25-pole connectors.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

