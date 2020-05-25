ilme SIMPLEX self-closing connector covers

I would like to enquire about Treotham

The ilme SIMPLEX self-closing cover protects the connector when mated and locked. Made of self-extinguishing thermoplastic material reinforced with glass fibre, the SIMPLEX connector cover grants an IP65 degree of protection.

These self-closing covers are ideal for applications such as panels, machinery and control systems where protection of the uncovered connector is essential when the mating plug is removed, without having to manually close the hinged covers.

The range of enclosures with this solution is now extended to surface mounting housings, allowing users to choose from the V-Type version, with extra tough vertical stainless steel lever, which hosts connectors with 6, 10, 16 or 24 poles; and the IL-BRID version, with combined thermoplastic and steel lever, which grants a soft closing and a strong hold, designed for 15- and 25-pole connectors.

