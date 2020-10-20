ILME’s CX 36 IF/M crimp inserts for a multi-pin experience

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Modern industry demands connectors with the highest possible number of contacts in the most compact space. Industrial connectors follow this trend, in particular, the modular series, which are at the forefront of innovation.

The ILME MIXO series of modular units from Treotham continues to be enriched with new modules. The latest addition is the CX 36 IF/M crimp insert, a solution designed for the automation industry and focused on signal transmission scope.

With a rating of 4 A, 32 V, 0,8 kV, 3 and with its 36 poles in a single module, CX 36 IF/M features a high contact density, which allows it to save mounting space and employ in multiple and flexible application options.

Used in combination with other MIXO modules, it guarantees the most efficient installation on robots or other implementations.

The wide range of crimp contacts, such as turned or stamped gold plated, silver plated or the specially treated HNM contacts for up to 10,000 matings (along with special frames), enlarges installation possibilities.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.