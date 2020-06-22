ILME CR BDSH parallel bridges reducing installation and wiring effort

Industrial automation makes extensive use of sensors and actuators to analyse, control and manage a wide variety of production processes. ILME’s CR BDSH parallel bridges from Treotham address the growing demand for a technological solution that significantly reduces installation time and wiring effort.

Installed on the connectors of the ILME CDSH series, the CR BDSH bridges reduce the number of connections inside a control panel, creating an electrical connection in parallel for low voltage circuits that require, for example, a common extra-low voltage feed, or the return of the neutral circuits or of functional earth.

The combination of a parallel connection applied to ILME SQUICH technology without tools avoids the need to wire each sensor/ actuator individually and further reduces the overall working time and costs: only one wire is needed and all the others are shunted together by the CR BDSH parallel bridge.

The new series of CR BDSH bridges is available in two colours – blue and green identified by the suffix A and G – and four-dimensional formats of 3, 6, 9 and 14 poles, depending on the connector chosen or the specific application. The enamelled insulating coating allows an electrical rating according to EN/IEC 61984 of 50V 0.8 kV 3.

