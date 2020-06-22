Search
Home > ILME CR BDSH parallel bridges reducing installation and wiring effort
ILME CR BDSH parallel bridges reducing installation and wiring effort

By Treotham 22 June 2020
article image ILME CR BDSH parallel bridge
Industrial automation makes extensive use of sensors and actuators to analyse, control and manage a wide variety of production processes. ILME’s CR BDSH parallel bridges from Treotham address the growing demand for a technological solution that significantly reduces installation time and wiring effort.

Installed on the connectors of the ILME CDSH series, the CR BDSH bridges reduce the number of connections inside a control panel, creating an electrical connection in parallel for low voltage circuits that require, for example, a common extra-low voltage feed, or the return of the neutral circuits or of functional earth.

The combination of a parallel connection applied to ILME SQUICH technology without tools avoids the need to wire each sensor/ actuator individually and further reduces the overall working time and costs: only one wire is needed and all the others are shunted together by the CR BDSH parallel bridge.

The new series of CR BDSH bridges is available in two colours – blue and green identified by the suffix A and G – and four-dimensional formats of 3, 6, 9 and 14 poles, depending on the connector chosen or the specific application. The enamelled insulating coating allows an electrical rating according to EN/IEC 61984 of 50V 0.8 kV 3.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

