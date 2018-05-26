igus wear-resistant tribo-tape liners from Treotham

Treotham presents a range of lubricant-free sliding films from motion plastics specialist igus for stressed surfaces. Designed to reduce abrasion during linear movements, igus tribo-tape allows easy sliding with less wear. The film is already being used in edge protection and product protection applications by lining metal parts in packaging systems or conveyor systems. Being tribologically optimised, iglidur tribo-tapes are extremely resistant to wear compared to standard materials.

The igus tribo-tape films are used wherever a smooth, silent, simple and lubrication-free sliding is required, for instance in furniture construction for adjustments. iglidur liners also perform well in the wood industry; they are used to simplify the operation of a saw when cutting wood fibre insulation boards, with the tribo-tape ensuring easy movement of the rotating stop on the saw blade. Since the iglidur liners are completely lubrication-free, settling sawdust cannot stick to the guidance.

igus has further developed the adhesive backing to increase the service life of the extremely wear-resistant films. A new adhesive now provides even better adhesion of the film; being FDA-compliant, the adhesive is also suitable for use in the food industry.

Tested in igus’ in-house test laboratory spread over 2,750 square metres, the tribo-tape films were able to prove their high wear resistance. In a wear test against a stainless steel pin, all four tribo-tapes scored up to 10 times better values compared to PTFE glass fabric and PTFE bronze compounds. In addition, the materials display low abrasion, and lubrication- and maintenance-free properties.

iglidur material A160

The blue liner made of the FDA-compliant iglidur material A160 is highly resistant to media and meets the stringent requirements for hygiene and safety in the food industry. Due to its blue colour, the material is also visually detectable.

iglidur material B160

Featuring increased wear resistance, iglidur B160 in black colour can also be discreetly assimilated in visible areas, for instance, in the furniture industry.

iglidur material W160

Developed for hygiene-sensitive industries, iglidur W160 has antibacterial properties and is used in machines for dental hardening or sterilisation. The material’s UV-stabilising additives ensure its properties do not change even in light-induced oxidation.

iglidur material V400

Made from the high-temperature specialist iglidur V400 material, this tribo-tape is extremely heat-resistant and can be used at temperatures up to 200 degrees, with adhesion up to 160 degrees. Due to its extreme wear resistance, iglidur V400 is suitable for use at high loads and temperatures and is also resistant to a variety of media.

iglidur tribo-tapes: universally applicable and easily cut

The iglidur liners A160, B160 and W160 are available in standard widths of 20, 50, 100 and 500 millimetres and a thickness of 0.5 and 1 millimetre. The iglidur V400 is available in the standard width of 120 millimetres and a film thickness of 0.5 millimetre. All tribo-tapes can be delivered with or without adhesive backing. In addition, Treotham offers the cutting of special geometries or special widths.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.