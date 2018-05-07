Search
igus tech talk: 3 methods for installing a cable carrier vertically
igus tech talk: 3 methods for installing a cable carrier vertically

By Treotham 07 May 2018
Supplier News
article image A vertical standing energy chain application
When working with a cable carrier system such as an igus energy chain, there are a number of options for installation. For vertical applications in particular, two main configurations, hanging or standing, are the most commonly used methods. However, less conventional options such as a zig-zag style install can be used in certain situations.

For all of these configurations, it is important to pay close attention to how the cables are laid, separated, and secured within the carrier. However, the vast differences in design require careful consideration of their unique attributes.

Download this tech talk, learn important factors and get expert advice for installing vertical cable carrier systems.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Cables Cable Installation Energy Chains