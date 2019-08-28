Search
igus’ speedigus service for customised wear-resistant parts

By Treotham 28 August 2019
Supplier News
article image speedigus: wear-resistant special parts made quickly and individually with different igus services
logo
Treotham stocks different types of igus iglidur plain bearings made of tribo-polymers to be able to quickly supply and install the right plain bearing solution at all times. However, when customers demand out-of-catalogue plastic components, igus manufactures customised parts using various methods.

The type of production is determined by the motion plastics specialist, igus, according to the required quantities. For large volumes exceeding 500 pieces, the in-house tool manufacturer constructs application-related moulds made of steel, which are then used in the injection moulding machines.

For small batches up to 500 pieces or prototypes, igus offers another solution for wear-resistant special parts via the speedigus production service.

igus’ speedigus services are divided into the speedimold, speedicut and speedifit divisions and the 3D printing service, according to the method that is most suitable for the respective application.

In this video, Gerhard Baus, Vice President – New Business Development tells you what is possible with the different methods.

Custom made parts can be ordered from Treotham. If you have any questions regarding the speedigus service, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Polymers Plastics Plain Bearings