igus ‘rohbot’ for low cost automation

Presented at the Hannover Messe 2019, the basic framework of the igus ‘rohbot’ is a new, lighter and more precise robolink DC articulated arm made of plastic.

For users seeking low cost automation available at less than the price of established automation suppliers, igus presented two new approaches at the Hannover Messe 2019: A new 4 to 5-axis ‘rohbot’ (h for half-finished) made of plastic and a model of the online marketplace for suppliers and users.

The reasons for using low cost automation are as varied as the applications. Mechanical engineering companies and robot manufacturers want to build their own products with a few cost-effective parts; production plants with their own automation systems choose ‘half-finished’ robots (as ‘rawbots’) and adapt the control system and components to their standards. Small companies, in contrast, want to use ready-made systems easily and, above all, very cost-effectively. igus takes these different requirements into account and presents new hardware components in the form of the ‘rohbot’ concept as well as a digital marketplace model for the first easy steps in the world of cost-effective automation.

Articulated arms with new design

The basic igus ‘rohbot’ that Treotham is offering for this growing market segment is the underlying electromechanical framework in the form of a robolink 4- or 5-axis articulated arm, a delta robot or a Cartesian robot. Thanks to a modular kit principle, tailor-made lubrication-free and maintenance-free robotic systems can be assembled. Motors, gears, power electronics, control system, GUI etc., can all be freely chosen.

At the Hannover Messe 2019, igus presented the latest range of its articulated arm robot. The compact and lightweight articulated arms make comprehensive use of the advantages offered by igus motion plastics: light, lubrication-free and maintenance-free, durable and more cost-effective in production. As a result, small, configurable quantities can be created as well as large quantities for mechanical engineering companies and robot manufacturers. The clearance of the new arms has been further reduced as a result of the plastic design, an innovation that enables greater precision of the robolink.

Thanks to integrated cable conduits, the cables are routed inside the latest housed version. This reduces the installation space needed and prepares the articulated arms for general use as well as in the area of human-robot collaboration (HRC). The new DC articulated arm can be configured individually and, depending on the type of application, can be equipped with grippers, cameras or sensors of a wide range of manufacturers.

From the individual component to the complete automation solution

The digital marketplace is intended to help the customer find and integrate exactly the right low-cost automation solution that they need for their application, irrespective of whether they want to build something themselves with individual components or are looking for a cost-effective readymade solution. Customers without any robotics know-how who want to automate manual tasks easily, as well as professionals who put together their own specific solution, profit from this solution.

For suppliers, the marketplace model offers easy access to a rapidly growing market segment. Customers can contact Treotham for any questions they have about the igus plastic arm and online marketplace model.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.