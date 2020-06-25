igus joins Profibus Nutzerorganisatione.V. as cable specialist

As a cable specialist, igus wants to further advance the development of Profinet technology

Profinet is the world’s leading Ethernet-based communication solution for industrial automation. By enabling real-time communication, it allows even large volumes of data to be transferred quickly and safely.

In order to advance the research of Profinet technology in moving applications, igus has now joined the ProfibusNutzerorganisatione.V. as a cable specialist.

According to the results of a study by IHS Markit, Profinet is the industrial Ethernet communication system. Based on the newly installed nodes, Profinet achieved a market share of almost 30 per cent in 2018. The technology was developed by the Profibus Nutzerorganisatione.V. (PNO).

“Due to the increasing importance of Profinet in moving applications in industry, we have now joined the ProfibusNutzerorganisatione.V. as a cable specialist. Here we want to further advance the development of the technology,” says Andreas Muckes, head of chainflex cables product management.

“So the customer can be sure that our cable solutions always meet the current electrical requirements.”

Profinet offers clear advantages for industry: a large amount of data can be transferred at up to 100 Mbit/s based on the Ethernet protocol. However, this also means that machines and cables must move increasingly more dynamically in a compact installation space: a challenge for standard cables. Therefore, igus has been developing cables that are specifically suitable for use in energy chains and on robots for over 25 years. For Profinet alone, igus offers nine types of cable for different application scenarios.

Whether linear movement or torsion, the cable is guaranteed to last

The chainflex Profinet cables are available in four jacket materials, four bend radii and two torsion angles. The igus product range offers solutions for small installation spaces, maximum speeds and three-dimensional movements with up to ±360 degrees/m on the robot or in free movements.

The cables have a number of approvals such as UL, NFPA, EAC and CTP and are available in desired lengths directly from stock. All cables also undergo an extensive series of tests in the company’s own 3,800-square-metre test laboratory. There, for example, the Profinet cable CFBUS.LB.060 completed over 65 million strokes with a bend radius of 63mm. Thanks to the numerous laboratory results, the chainflex cables have a 36-month functional guarantee, which is unique in the world. Upon request, they are also available fully harnessed as ready cables, for example with an M12 round connector from Telegärtner.

Contact Treotham for more information on Profinet technology and chainflex Profinet cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.