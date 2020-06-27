igus hybrid cables combining energy and data supply for motors

In order to supply modern motors with energy and data, users need appropriate cables that function reliably even at high accelerations and on long travels.

igus has now developed a hybrid cable – especially for use in motion – that is offered as a drive solution for the new Bosch Rexroth motors. Available from Treotham , it combines energy and data cabling in one, making it suitable for compact installation spaces. Treotham offers the cable as a fully harnessed readycable that is accurate to the centimetre, enabling cost savings for the user.

The trend of smaller and more compact products with even higher output is becoming increasingly apparent in the field of motor development. Not only the motor, but even the cables used must meet the new requirements. Hybrid cables are one solution as they combine energy and data supply by integrating the encoder cable into the servo cable. This eliminates the need for cabling with a separate measuring system for the encoder.

Developed especially for use in energy chains, the new hybrid cables from igus are suitable for Bosch Rexroth MS2N and IndraDrive Mi motors. A halogen-free PUR outer jacket ensures oil resistance and increases the service life of the cable. The user receives the drive solution already fully harnessed with connector as the so-called readycable.

"While other manufacturers on the market only offer cables in metre lengths, customers can order their solutions from us down to the centimetre. This way we avoid unnecessary waste or residual stock. As readycable, the cable can be connected directly to the machine. This saves additional harnessing and installation times," explains Markus Hüffel, product manager - readycable at igus GmbH.

readycable finder helps in product selection

All cables are tested and inspected under real conditions in the company's own 3,800-square-metre test laboratory. Tests have shown that the new hybrid cable with a bend radius of up to 10xd in the e-chain can safely withstand 10 million double strokes over the long term. Due to the realistic tests, igus is the only cable manufacturer in the world capable of providing a 36-month guarantee on its chainflex cables.

igus offers over 4,200 drive cables suitable for 24 manufacturer standards in its readycable range. For a quick selection of the most suitable solution, igus offers a practical online tool with the readycable product finder. Simply enter the igus part number or the manufacturer, or select the name of the drive manufacturer from the menu, then click on the required cable type and the product finder will list all matching parts. An overview provides the different cable qualities such as outer jacket, bend radius, travel and price. The integrated service life calculator also determines the running time.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.