igus energy chains with 36 months' guarantee assurance

igus energy chains made from high-performance polymers are robust, lightweight and long-lasting.

For the users’ benefit, igus is now offering a 36-month guarantee on its energy chains. It is easy and quick for the customer to obtain the certificate. To do this, open the online service life calculator for e-chains and enter the dynamic specifications and the environmental conditions of the application. The online tool will then calculate the guaranteed service life of the energy chain. With one click, the customer receives the certificate by e-mail.

To determine the service life of its products, igus puts them through their paces under the most adverse conditions all the way up to total failure in its own 3,800-square-metre laboratory. The result: 10 billion e-chain cycles per year. Based on this test data, the motion plastics specialist has been able to grant a 36-month guarantee on its chainflex cable range since 2015.

In its efforts to always keep its energy chain users on the safe side, igus now becomes the only provider worldwide to offer a service life guarantee of 36 months on its e-chains. The service life calculator helps igus to live up to this promise. Using the data from the test laboratory, it determines the operating time of the igus standard energy chains in customised applications. Over 4,000 tests and more than 7,500 results flow into the online tool. More tests are performed every day in the endeavour to deliver more precise statements about the service life. According to the manufacturer, the service life of energy chains is often 10 years or more.

“The new guarantee service gives buyers the surety of being able to design their individual application exactly, and always choose the most cost-effective e-chain that works with reliability,” explains Michael Blaß, head of the e-chain systems division at igus.

“If an energy chain fails due to wear and tear within the guarantee period, the customer will receive a free replacement.”

Service life guarantee at the push of a button

The customer can obtain the guarantee certificate in just two steps. To do this, they must first call up the service life calculator at www.igus.com.au/e-chain-guarantee and specify the application parameters such as speed, acceleration, additional load and travel distance. As an option, it is possible to enter external influences such as dirt, impact and the ambient temperature. The online tool will then determine the operating time of the energy chain in double strokes. Customers can then have their certificate sent to them by e-mail using a button.

“Either the calculated double strokes or 36 months are guaranteed, whichever comes first,” says Blaß. The special feature of the chain guarantee is that the customer gets the guarantee certificate whilst using the service life calculator, even before the purchase.

The robust and long-lasting igus energy chains are available from Treotham .

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.