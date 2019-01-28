igus energy chains reduce assembly time for Taiwanese tool company

Leading Taiwanese tool manufacturer Hartford is using fully harnessed energy chain systems from igus to reduce the assembly time of their robotic machining centres. Thanks to the ready-to-install readychain systems from igus, the manufacturer is able to cut out several process steps (and costs), reducing assembly time from several weeks to just half a day.

Throughput times are critical in the machine tool industry. Cutting out individual work steps means that considerable savings in process costs can be achieved. The design engineers at Hartford, the largest manufacturer of CNC machining centres in Taiwan, know this well. With 50 years of experience exporting more than 46,000 machines to 65 different countries, the company has, since 2017, been developing CNC equipment of the AERO series – the robotic machining centres for very large components needed for the aerospace industry, for example, where precision and reliability are critical factors.

Therefore, it was important to have a reliable means of energy supply from the switch cabinet to the moving parts, which include spindles and motors. At the same time, all the information regarding axis position and dynamics must be passed back to the control system without any interruption. In the first model in this series, the AERO626, this happens at accelerations of up to 0.5 g and a maximum travel speed of up to 60 m/min.

Reliable complete solution from a single source

Hartford's engineers turned to motion plastics specialist igus, which is the only provider to develop energy chains that are configurable and predictable online, as well as specially designed, highly flexible chainflex cables tested for two billion cycles per year in their 2,750-square-metre test laboratory.

As a complete system from one source, these so-called 'readychains' are harnessed to customers' requirements at 12 locations all over the world and then delivered as ready-to-install products. igus presented Hartford a solution for the AERO series plants; by using igus energy chains the amount of installation space needed can be reduced considerably. All chainflex cables on the machine have an oil-resistant PUR outer jacket, which makes the need for additional protective hoses superfluous; therefore, the amount of space needed for the cables, and therefore the size of the chains, is reduced.

The absence of these protective hoses reduces cost and helps simplify maintenance too. Through close collaboration between igus Taiwan and Hartford, a 3D drawing of the readychain with assembly frame was created in order to simulate the assembly procedure. The benefit could be seen straight away: The first energy chain fitted with all electrical cables was installed on the machine in an hour. The second chain with hydraulic hoses was installed even faster, taking just 40 minutes.

Work steps cut out for significantly greater productivity

Normally, machine tool manufacturers try to avoid too many different work steps being carried out on a system at the same time. A lot of manual work done by different employees does not necessarily enhance efficiency; on the contrary, it increases the probability of errors. By using igus readychains, all four energy chains from igus can be fully installed in half a day. Previously, two employees took one and half weeks for the work on the X axis of an AERO system and a further week for the energy supply of the Y and Z axes. With igus’ solution, Hartford is able to cut out some work steps, reduce process cost and, at the same time, greatly improve productivity.

