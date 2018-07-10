Search
igus energy chains help raise heavy bridge for passing ships

By Treotham 10 July 2018
Supplier News
article image Pre-assembled energy chains from igus reliably ensure secure energy supply in the lifting bridge.
A pre-assembled energy chain system from igus provides fail-safe energy supply at the Memorial Bridge in New Hampshire, USA.

Spanning the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine on the east coast of the US, the Memorial Bridge was erected to replace the original one built in 1923 to commemorate local sailors and soldiers from the First World War

A vertical lifting mechanism raises the Memorial Bridge to allow ships to pass underneath. In operation, an average speed of 1 m/s is required for a total distance of 40 metres. To reduce maintenance and increase overall reliability, the bridge builders used pre-assembled igus readychains instead of the hanging cables from the original design. The cables, which were harnessed with connectors and fitted in energy chains, were pre-assembled in the igus factory nearby and delivered as ready-to-install systems to be fitted onsite.

igus engineers used highly flexible chainflex cables in the E4 energy chain as well as heavy-duty CFXL clamps for secure cable strain relief. Each of the installed cable types including the CF300, CF9 and CF34 motor cables and the 4-core CFLG fibre optic cable, were extensively tested in igus’ 2,750 square metre test laboratory.

This allows igus to be the only cable manufacturer in the world capable of providing a 36-month guarantee on their chainflex cables.

Complete harnessed systems as well as individual igus components are available from Treotham Automation.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

The readychain systems in operation can be viewed in the video below. 

