igus e-spool provides cable management for complex kinetic sculpture

The compact igus e-spool cable management system from Treotham ensures safe and reliable routing even under complex conditions in a kinetic work of art.

Trade fair construction company Kurt Hüttinger GmbH was engaged to create a kinetic sculpture that would hang at a height of four metres above a water feature in the foyer of a Taiwanese hotel. Consisting of 168 individually positioned metal spheres, the sculpture was a delicate work of art backed by a good deal of technology.

There were several challenges for Kurt Hüttinger GmbH during the execution of the sculpture. The system needed to be easily accessible for maintenance, even though it had to be installed within a metre-high inaccessible false ceiling four metres above the ground. Installation of the work of art had to be completed quickly before the official opening. A cable lift, which can permanently accommodate the technical unit, had already been installed in the structural shell of the building.

A highly complex yet reliable and discreet cable management system for control, audio and energy cables was required to make the spheres move in time with music.

The igus e-spool with compact twisterband ensured reliable cable feed in a confined space even under the most difficult conditions. It also met the requirements for quick installation, easy maintenance and simple operation.

igus e-spool: the practical cable drum system

"For our cable problem, we found the perfect solution in the form of the igus e-spool," explains Stephan Hessberger, head of technical design at Kurt Hüttinger GmbH.

The energy chain is suitable for supplying energy in a very restricted space and is routed over a roller. Integrated retraction springs ensure the correct length and tension of the cable management system at all times. In the home position, the e-chain is completely rolled up to save space. The compact twisterband connects the roller to the shaft end block, which serves as an interface to the fixed cables. The cable reel was filled with cables, mounted on the unit and tested ahead of the installation.

"This was the only way to ensure that a work of art, made and assembled in Germany, could be flown half way around the world and installed quickly," says Stephan Hessberger enthusiastically.

For installation, the complete unit, including the e-spool, was placed on supporting wheels, attached and lifted by hand. The loose end of the e-spool was mounted onto the hidden ceiling and connected up. It was then possible to continue the installation work and set the work of art in motion.

The igus e-spool is available from Treotham Automation in Australia.

Watch the making of the sculpture here.

Watch the kinetic sculpture in action below: