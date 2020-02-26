igus develops smart plastics app for Fanuc FIELD system

Automation specialist Fanuc has developed a new open industrial IoT platform called the ‘FIELD system’ for users to be able to evaluate data from machines and systems centrally.

Fanuc’s FIELD system can connect production machines of all manufacturers by means of a local network topology, enabling comprehensive data analysis of the entire process chain. In this infrastructure, apps from Fanuc and also from third-party suppliers are used. The motion plastics specialist igus has now developed a smart plastics app for the new system. The app can be used by maintenance personnel to monitor the condition of their igus components, for example, energy chains and cables, and plan all their maintenance work in good time.

Networking is the current buzzword where predictive maintenance and Industry 4.0 are concerned. In addition, industrial IoT platforms are used. The Fanuc Intelligent Edge Link & Drive system (FIELD) was presented by the company for the first time in Europe at the EMO. With the FIELD system, production machines can be networked with each other. It can work ‘on premise’ or, in future, with a Cloud link. The system collects and analyses the machine data on site. The operating data and sensor data of the machines can, therefore, be gathered centrally via only one server and viewed whenever necessary. Efficiency is easy to monitor, production processes can be accelerated and maintenance work can be planned.

Due to the openness of the platform, all machines can be connected to the system. Apps for the system are provided by Fanuc as well as by third-party suppliers. Once the smart plastics app developed by igus and made available to the FIELD system, has been integrated, users can monitor the condition of their energy chains and cables at any time and can also plan maintenance work well in advance. In future, the condition of slewing rings, linear and plain bearings will also be monitored with the app.

Connection via icom.plus in a secure environment

Under the name isense, igus carries sensors of various kinds that detect the condition of igus components. They measure, among other things, the wear during operation and alert the user early enough to plan repair or replacement. The icom.plus communication module provides the igus data via an integrated OPC-UA server. This data is then fed into the platform by means of the Fanuc Converter.

"Due to the openness of the FIELD system, the customer can now use the data and service life statements of all igus products in a protected local network environment," explains Richard Habering, head of the smart plastics business unit at igus GmbH.

"The igus smart plastics app tells the maintenance technician when they should carry out the next maintenance. Unscheduled machine downtime can be avoided."

The FIELD system apps, like the igus smart plastics app, can be downloaded by the user from the FIELD system app store.

