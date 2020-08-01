igus bearings allowing lubrication-free mounting of solar panels

igus ESQM pillow block bearings enable the mounting of solar panels that are constructed with square tubes of different edge lengths

Photovoltaic or solar power plants operate under extreme environmental conditions. Treotham offers dirt-repellent and lubrication-free spherical plain bearings from igus that precisely meet these tough requirements. The bearings impress with their long service life, durability and low cost.

The igus ESQM pillow block bearings enable the mounting of solar panels that are constructed with square tubes of different edge lengths. In many projects, ESQM-110 and ESQM-120 for 110mm or 120mm edge length have already proven their worth. Now, Treotham also supplies ESQM-100 bearings for 100mm edge length.

The cost-effective pillow block bearings are UV-resistant, corrosion-free and particularly resistant to dirt and dust. They also enable alignment compensation, for instance, to account for any unevenness in the substrate. The lightweight bearings are easy to assemble and disassemble, with a split version of housing and spherical balls. Their service life as well as load capacity (also due to high static wind loads) has been successfully tested.

Treotham also supplies igus plain bearings that are suitable for solar tower power plants, parabolic trough power plants or the axis of rotation for panel adjustments, as well as energy chains with a defined torsional stop and minimum bend radius.

With more than 17 years in the solar sector with their bearings backed by extensive testing, igus can guarantee a long service life on all of their products.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.