igus 3D printing materials now available from Imaginables

By Treotham 27 January 2020
article image This part was printed with an Ultimaker S5
Treotham announces that their igus 3D printing filaments are now available in Australia from Imaginables. Additionally, Imaginables also offers a custom printing profile developed by igus that has been tested on their printer.

Imaginables is the Australian distributor for both Ultimaker and Dremel Digilab 3D printing products.

“By partnering with leading materials companies around the world like igus, Imaginables are able to assist customers in unlocking numerous industrial applications using high level engineering plastics and composites on Ultimaker machines,” says KaeWoei Lim, creative director of Imaginables.

The lightweight and durable wear-resistant igus filaments are made of tribologically optimised polymers and are up to 50 times more abrasion-resistant than standard 3D print materials. With two lubrication-free iglidur materials to choose from, users can produce 3D printed functional prototypes quickly and cost effectively.

Talk to the Imaginables application engineers who are available to review and analyse your existing work process, and assess how additive manufacturing can improve your business workflow and save you money.

This part was printed with an Ultimaker S5, leveraging on the printer’s ability to print dual materials. igus I150’s tribological properties were required to 3D-print the integrated bushings and external sliding surfaces that were in contact with the machine.

In contrast the main frame of the component was printed with a carbon-fibre infused nylon that - while abrasive - provided the industrial strength and rigidity for this custom lever component. The unique combination of contrasting material properties provided a unique and custom solution for the user.

