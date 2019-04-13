Search
High voltage performance and efficiency with new Ilme MIXO modular inserts
High voltage performance and efficiency with new Ilme MIXO modular inserts

By Treotham 13 April 2019
Supplier News
article image The new CX 02 CHF/CHM high voltage 2 poles single module
Treotham has enriched its range of Ilme MIXO modular inserts with the new CX 02 CHF/CHM high voltage 2 poles single module, particularly suitable for the automation and railway sectors. The new CX 02 CHF/CHM grants more flexibility thanks to its rating (16A 2500V 15kV 3) combined with the space-saving design.

The Ilme MIXO series is a system of modular units for special applications that uses the traditional Ilme enclosures. The inserts are arranged side by side to form a single compact block, which is inserted into metallic frames with mandatory housings. Once the modules have been inserted and locked with the special tabs, the connector can be placed into the enclosure.

The open connector system provides versatile configuration to the users' individual requirements, giving the freedom to assemble a customised connector from a range of almost 40 modules for electrical power, data transmission, optical signals or air. The robust module range is continuously expanding, allowing new configurations to be realised.

The new CX 02 CHF/CHM is provided with two contact holders made of PTFE and heat shrinking tubes for the installation of the relevant silver and gold plated crimp contacts (wire cross-section from 0,5 mm² to 4 mm²), ensuring an outstanding high-voltage insulation. A dedicated contact extraction tool (CH1ES) is also available from Treotham.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

