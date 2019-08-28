High temperature silicone cables from Treotham

Lapp high temperature silicone cables are tear and notch resistant cables designed for use in machine and plant construction, as well as tool building for temperatures up to 180°C.
The cables are suitable for areas with high ambient temperatures where insulating and sheath materials of conventional cables will become brittle after a short while.
The halogen free cables are flame retardant and resistant to a multitude of oils, fats and chemical substances, with approvals based on EN 50525-2-83.
The EMC compliant EWKF varieties offer longer durability in harsh applications compared to conventional silicone cables.
The high temperature cables are also available in single core for up to 180°C as well as glass fibre insulated single core for temperatures up to 350°C.
For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.