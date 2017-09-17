High performance distance sensors in a compact form

Treotham presents a new range of high performance distance sensors from Wenglor designed with intelligent and efficient features. Currently the smallest transit time sensor on the market, the new P1KY10x comes with miniature dimensions of just 32 x 16 x 12 mm, an IO-Link interface and ranges of up to 1500mm.

Wenglor’s P1KY10x compact distance sensors can accurately determine distance between the sensor and the object on the basis of transit time measurement. Two mutually independent switching outputs and the intelligent IO-Link interface are used to precisely ascertain the distance to an object, or detect the object at any two switching points, allowing versatile use. Users can implement applications such as shelf-full messages and empty location checks in the field of intralogistics, as well as complex applications such as slow-stop circuits in shuttle systems.

Key features of Wenglor’s P1KY10x high performance distance sensors include large working range of 0-1500mm, assuring peak performance in a miniature format; current consumption of just 15 mA, making the sensors one of the most economical on the market; integrated laser light source not hazardous for the human eye thanks to laser class 1; robust insensitivity to extraneous light; highly visible status LEDs; and minimal weight of just 4 grams.

