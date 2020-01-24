Harnessed energy chain system speeds up water ride boats

Backwards up and forwards down: that's how it feels on the Power Splash water ride from Mack Rides. Under the name ‘Pulsar’, the first model of the 2000-hp water ride can be found in the Belgian amusement park Walibi. With a speed of 100 km/h and a drop of 45 metres, visitors rush into the cool moisture. In order for the passengers to get in and out safely, the developers of the water ride built a pivoting gate that placed special demands on the energy supply, because it needed to be able to move cables by ±180 degrees.

The design engineers turned to the engineering team of the motion plastics specialist igus, who designed a modular rotary energy supply with a side-mounted energy chain. It can guide cables in the required rotation easily and reliably.

Energy chains get the hang of it

The pivoting gate is used as a railway station element between the station building and the roller coaster area in regular operation. This allows visitors to get in and out comfortably, while on the other side the next boat starts its ride on the rail. The station concept allows for a higher throughput and faster riding pleasure for the visitors. The revolving platform has a diameter of 12.4 metres and a total height of almost 5 metres. The weight, which rests on the pivoting gate with the two boats, is 59 tons – a heavy load for the cables and hoses.

To safely guide the multitude of load cables, signal cables and pneumatic hoses, the igus project engineers rely on a double standing energy chain within a guiding device. It ensures that the pivoting movement as well as the movements of the disc are implemented and the cables are guided safely and without damage. To save time, money and effort, the Power Splash designers opted for a ready-to-use readychain system that the igus engineering team mounted directly under the rotary disc.

Ready-to-connect igus energy chain systems such as the rotary module are designed, harnessed and assembled at Treotham , so the customer receives a system from a single source with a guarantee.

