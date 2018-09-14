Greater safety in Ex-atmospheres with new LevelEx cable gland

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces a new ATEX certified cable gland developed by PFLITSCH in the ‘Ex-d’ and ‘Ex-e’ classes. Featuring a compact and slimline design, the new LevelEx cable glands facilitate a space-saving installation, and can be simply and securely assembled with just four components. The sealing elements are of captive design and cannot be lost during assembly.

The LevelEx achieves IP 66 or IP 68 protection, thus corresponding to the types of protection flameproof enclosure ‘Ex-d’ and Increased Safety ‘Ex-e’.

Key features of the new LevelEx cable glands include sizes ranging from M16 to M63; NPT threads from 3/8” to 2½”; galvanised brass and stainless steel construction; cable diameters from 7mm to 56mm securely sealed thanks to the large sealing range; and broad temperature range of -60°C to +130°C.

Their broad temperature range and ATEX/ IECEx certifications allow their use under extreme environmental conditions.

During pressure resistance testing, the LevelEx fulfilled the minimum requirement of 30 bar/10 sec. With a reference pressure of 20 bar and a temperature of -60°C, the new PFLITSCH ATEX certified cable gland can also be used for any application. The IECEx certification proves all the components used meet the requirements of IEC and EN standards 60079-0 and 600979-1.

The LevelEx cable glands are available from Treotham Automation.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.