Go grease-free with igus’ plastic pillow block bearings

Treotham presents a new range of grease-free pillow block bearings designed to replace metallic alternatives in the food and packaging industry.

The new lubrication-free xiros pillow block bearings developed by igus meet the demanding hygienic conditions required by regulatory bodies for machine components used in the food and packaging industry. Made from the FDA-compliant high-performance plastic xirodur B180, the compact ball-mounted pillow block bearings are lighter than comparable metallic solutions. However, similar dimensions of the hole spacing in the two variants allow quick and easy replacement.

Used on roller conveyors or conveyor belts in the food industry, pillow block bearings ensure that the shafts rotate smoothly even under heavy loads. Metallic pillow block bearings have high friction due to their shield and grease filling, with the result that the rollers of the conveyor belt no longer rotate and the conveyor wears out.

Metallic pillow block bearings lead to machine shutdown and high downtime costs while their maintenance with lubricant takes time and money. Additionally, the use of lubricants and corrodible metal is not suitable for the strict hygienic requirements of the food industry.

The new ball-mounted pillow block bearings are made from the high-performance plastic xirodur B180, providing a lubrication-free solution with FDA-compliant components to the food and packaging industry.

Key features of igus’ xiros pillow block bearings include special material and built-in stainless steel balls ensuring smooth operation and corrosion-resistance; flushable design allowing use in application environments with temperatures up to 80°C; and ability to withstand up to 50kg loads and 850 revolutions per minute.

The new pillow block bearing is currently used by igus for shafts with a diameter of 25mm.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.