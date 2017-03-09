Getting logistics 4.0-ready with new Wenglor sensors for roller conveyor systems

Treotham introduces the new Wenglor sensors for roller conveyor systems, meeting all the requirements for modern warehousing and transport technology.

The new sensors are equipped with a near field communication interface (NFC), allowing them to be conveniently configured via an Android app or on a PC. Available as a reflex sensor with background suppression or retro-reflex sensor or logic unit, the Wenglor range can be supplied with or without accumulation logic and with valve (for pneumatics) or without valve (for motorised rollers).

These Wenglor sensors feature an intuitive fast-clip system and quick wiring, allowing simple mounting, while intelligent accumulation logic functions and energy saving modes reduce power consumption at the solenoid valves by 75% with the help of the integrated EcoMode.

Features such as automatic roller shutdown, intelligent jam monitoring, dynamic accumulation zones, individual and block forwarding, as well as time functions, allow many logistics processes to be easily implemented and optimised. Users benefit from significantly reduced energy consumption, lower noise levels and errors, increased throughput rates, and up to 60% more capacity for the conveyor system.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.